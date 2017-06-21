1.9m passengers expected to pass through DXB during Eid

Dubai International (DXB) is lining up extra staff and an exciting array of activities, promotions and entertainment as part of its preparations for the Eid holiday rush.



With Eid coinciding with schools across the UAE closing for the summer, Dubai Airports is anticipating heightened traffic during the week with over 1.9 million passengers expected to pass through DXB. The busiest day for departures will be Friday, June 23 with over 76,000 departing passengers while June 30 will be the busiest day for total traffic (departing, arriving and connecting) with over 262,000 customers. As is the case during each peak traffic season, Dubai Airports, in collaboration with airlines and other partners at DXB, is taking a number of steps to ensure passenger volumes don’t affect service.



Dubai Airports will augment staff levels and employ passenger flow monitoring technology that allows the airport, airlines and control authorities to detect and deploy staff to areas of high passenger concentration. Further, the airport’s new smart gate service, which allows the use of Emirates ID cards upon arrival and departure, will reduce immigration transaction times to 10-15 seconds and alleviate congestion at immigration points.



“Due to the heavy passenger loads we want to remind passengers to give themselves a bit of extra time to get to and through the airport,” said Anita Mehra, Senior Vice President of Communication & Reputation at Dubai Airports. “We also want to ensure they start enjoying their vacation as soon as they reach DXB. So, in cooperation with Emirates Leisure & Retail (ELR), we have launched a joint initiative called ‘Early Birds Have More Fun’ which helps travellers kick-start their summer holidays at Dubai International with discounts at a range of world class restaurants, as well as live entertainment and competitions for all the family.”



Passengers can now make use of the Early Birds offers by downloading them from www.earlybirdshavemorefun.com. Discounts include up to 25 per cent off at Emirates Leisure Retail’s diverse range of restaurants, as well as up to 25 per cent off spa treatments at Be Relax and a chance to win a family trip to The Residence Maldives by Cenizaro from dnata travel. Over the peak summer travel period, the airport will also feature live performances as part of Dubai Airports’ ongoing musicDXB initiative. Last but not the least, the recently launched unlimited free high speed Wi-Fi across DXB will keep passengers connected to their friends and families and also allow them to make the most of their time at the airport.



Dubai Airports has also issued holiday season smart travel tips to support passenger convenience during the holiday travel peak.