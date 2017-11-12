7% growth of oil and gas companies in Jafza

Jafza, one of the world’s largest free zones, and a subsidiary of global trade enabler DP World, has seen 7 percent growth in the number of oil and gas companies during 2016.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: "Jafza’s prime location as a gateway to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia attracts oil & gas companies looking to enhance their presence in these markets and serve their customers more efficiently through our flagship Jebel Ali Port."

Jafza’s integrated business model for companies makes business easier in line with the objectives of Vision 2021 and Dubai 2021 plan to make the local economy a major hub in the global economy, he added.

Bin Sulayem revealed that 28 percent of oil and gas companies in Jafza originate from the Middle East, followed by 26 percent from the Asia Pacific region, 25 percent from Europe, 18 percent from North America and 3 percent from Africa.