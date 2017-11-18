Airbnb to launch new feature for people living with disabilities

Airbnb has acquired a platform created to help people with disabilities find accessible hotels, vacation rentals and apartments.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of friends who live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Accomable was launched in the aim of making travel more accessible for all travelers, regardless of disability, says Airbnb.

Over the coming months, the Accomable site will wind down and its listings integrated into the Airbnb platform in about 60 countries.

Listings will include detailed information on the range of accessibility adaptations that expand beyond the standard "wheelchair accessible" designation.

The checklist will be expanded to include details like "step-free" entry to rooms, entryways that are wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair, and a space for more descriptive information on the home's accessibility.