Al Foah Company receives 100,000 tonnes of dates for 2017 marketing season

Al Ain-based Al Foah Company, a subsidiary of SENAAT owned by the Abu Dhabi Government, announces that it had received about 100,000 tonnes of dates for the marketing season for 2017, running from 12th August to 31st October.

Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Al Foah Company, said more than 18,000 farmers from all over the country had marketed their dates at eight receiving centres.



Al Foah makes all the preparations necessary for receiving the dates from the farmers from all around the Emirates, he added.

''So far AED 506 million have been paid to farmers for the marketing of their dates since the beginning of the season and more payments are on the pipeline,'' he said.

A breakdown showed that 59,000 tonnes were received from the eastern region farms, 32,000 tonnes from western region and 9,000 tonnes from northern region.

With an annual production of over 113,000 metric tonnes, Al Foah exports to 48 countries across the world, including the top ten global markets for dates, consisting of the UAE, India, Oman, Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia, Jordan, Syria, Sri Lanka and Somalia.