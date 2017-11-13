Aldar Properties announces board and management changes

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's leading listed property development, investment and management company, has announced two important appointments in a press release this morning. At yesterday’s board meeting, the directors of the company appointed Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak to the board, as its chairman.

The appointment of Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak to the board is consistent with the company’s efforts to implement high standards of corporate governance. In making this appointment, the board also took into account Al Mubarak's unique expertise and experience, which will be crucial as Aldar enters the next phase of its growth.

The board also appointed Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori as Vice Chairman along with Waleed Ahmed Al Mokarrab al Muhairi.

In addition, the board has appointed Talal Al Dhiyebi as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Al Dhiyebi has served with distinction as the company’s Chief Development Officer since February, 2015, and has been instrumental in the company’s successful growth. The press release said that this is exactly the right time for Al Dhiyebi to step up to the role of CEO and is confident that he will continue to guide the company to further success.