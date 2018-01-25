Apple to add battery features after slowdown fight

By
  • Reuters
Published

Photo: Reuters

Apple announced changes on Wednesday that make good on its promise to allow users to turn off a controversial feature that slows down iPhones when batteries are running low, although it signaled it might take months more to deliver.  

Apple confirmed in December that software in its iPhone 6, 6s and SE models, which deals with dangers from aging batteries, could slow down the phone's performance. The company is facing lawsuits over the issue and Chief Executive Tim Cook said last week that Apple would release a software update to allow users to turn off the feature.  

The company said on Wednesday a beta version of its iOS 11.3 operating system would add new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced. Users would also be able to see if the power management feature that prevents unexpected shutdowns is on and can choose to turn it off.

However, the company did not specify exactly when that update would be available, saying only that it would come after the planned release of iOS 11.3 this spring that adds a slew of new animojis and features for its health app.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Business

Most Popular in Business

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon