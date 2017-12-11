Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi Summit begins in Abu Dhabi

The Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi Summit began today in the presence of Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, and a number of leaders of the public sector, capitalists and investors.

The Bloomberg Invest Abu Dhabi Summit will unpack the most significant opportunities and the biggest risks facing investors navigating the global economy. The summit aims to confront issues ranging from the urgent drive to create greater economic diversification, the rapidly changing capital markets, to the continuing power of technology to disrupt the financial landscape.

Utilising the full power of the Bloomberg terminal, media platforms and growing Middle East footprint, the summit will also provide delegates with unparalleled analyses and actionable insight to help inform financial decision- making.