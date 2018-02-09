Connections of up to 150kW will be done in just one step: Al Tayer

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced new improvements to consultants and contractors as part of the Al Namoos service.

Now, connections of up to 150kW will be done in just one step within seven days. Connection charges are also waived for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers.

The move supports the vision and directives of The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to streamline doing business in Dubai and achieve the happiness of stakeholders. This is despite the fact that UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world for getting electricity.

Al Tayer made this announcement at DEWA’s ceremony to honour enrolled consultants and contractors. The ceremony was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and staff, as well as a large number of consultants and contractors.

In his opening speech, Al Tayer commended the important role of DEWA’s partners and their efforts that have contributed to DEWA’s prestigious position, locally and globally.

He quoted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who once said, "Working as a team, everybody takes part in building the UAE."

"In Dubai, government and private organisations work together to turn this vision into reality. At DEWA, we work closely with our partners to achieve our common goal, which is the happiness of individuals and society as a whole, enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness, and achieve success together. Successful partnerships intend to make collective achievements that benefit everyone," said Al Tayer.

"Our joint efforts have contributed to DEWA’s local and global achievements. The UAE, represented by DEWA, ranked first in the world for getting electricity, as per the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report, where it received an exceptional score of 99.92%, while the Middle East and North Africa’s average is 67.21%. The report uses multiple criteria to measure the ease of doing business in 190 countries around the world.

"The indicator for getting electricity measures a number of criteria, including procedures to obtain an electricity connection to a new warehouse, time required to complete each procedure, connection costs, transparency of tariffs, and Customer Minutes Lost per year(CML). In 2017, DEWA recorded the best global results of 2.68 CML, compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union.

"The consultants and contractors who actively participated in the creativity labs and seminars organised by DEWA, have played an important role in proposing initiatives for development and recommendations to streamline and accelerate getting electricity. This resulted in DEWA launching the Al Namoos service, which is tailor-made to provide consultants and contractors with electricity connections of up to 150 kilowatts in just two steps within 10 days, with fees deferred until the first monthly bill after the connection," added Al Tayer.