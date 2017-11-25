Crystal Cruise choses Dubai as the location for the company's flagship liner

Dubai has been chosen by Crystal Cruises as the location for the company’s flagship liner to make its maiden voyage in the region after an extensive refurbishment. Crystal Symphony’s month-long dry dock redesign is the most expansive in the ship’s history, reaffirming Crystal’s commitment to providing the most luxurious ocean experiences.

The decision to make Dubai the location for the regional debut of the liner’s sophisticated new look further cements the Emirate’s position as the region’s leading cruise destination, and the location of choice for winter cruise tourists from around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad bin Mejren, Senior Vice President, Dubai Tourism, who was present to welcome the liner to region, said, "We are delighted that Crystal Symphony will be making the regional debut of its redesign in Dubai. With the city fast developing into a leading cruise hub, Dubai Cruise Tourism’s goal is to position the emirate as a cruise tourism destination of choice. The continued investment is paying dividends, as we are seeing a steady increase in visitors opting to commence their international cruise itinerary in Dubai, and for pre, or post-cruise stays, in the city."

DP World was also present to welcome Crystal Symphony on her maiden voyage to the region, Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO P&O Marinas and Executive Director Mina Rashid, DP World, said, "The choice of Dubai by Crystal Cruises reinforces the emirate’s reputation as one of the world’s leading cruise destinations. DP World is committed to providing all forms of support to cruise liners that call at Dubai’s cruise terminals, as part of our group’s comprehensive strategy to boost the growth of the emirate’s cruise industry and tourism sector at large." said .

Helen Beck, Vice President, International Sales and Marketing at Crystal Cruises, said, "Crystal Symphony’s redesign provides guests with more choice and flexibility than ever before. Whilst we continue to be at the forefront of innovation in our industry, our focus will always be on the consistent quality and personal attention to detail and service that makes Crystal Cruises the world’s most awarded luxury cruise line. Dubai is a city with an unmatched reputation for luxury and guest experience, making it the perfect location to debut Crystal Symphony’s sophisticated and state-of-the-art redesign in the region."