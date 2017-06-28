DEWA awards Dh248m contract for water pipeline project

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded an Dh248m contract to supply, extend and commission 40km of water pipelines near Al Qudra and Al Ain highway areas in Dubai.

The project will include an extension of 600-1,200 millimetre (diameter) extension of GRE (Glass-Reinforced Epoxy) main water pipes of up to 40km along Al Qudra Street and the Dubai to Al Ain highway, to increase water-flow capacity and provide water for future development projects in these areas.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: "In addition, there will be a pipeline along Emirates Road to increase the water-flow capacity of Khawaneej 2 and additional pipelines in other parts of Dubai to increase water flow in emergencies."

He added that the project will also include remote control and monitoring systems, which will allow the continuous control of the main water transport network through remote-controlled valves in the control centre.

"A result, this will contribute to the isolation of faults in the shortest possible time, thereby reducing water losses in the network," Al Tayer said.

The project will take 30 months to implement, according to the planned programme.