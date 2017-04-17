DEWA facilites bill payments via cheque deposit machines

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Tayseer service will make it easier to pay bills by cheque that issued from all banks, by using Emirates NBD’s cheque deposit machines, which are now available for all DEWA customers who own one or more accounts.

Customers simply can provide their account number, or create a reference number via DEWA’s website or smart application for multiple accounts.

This supports DEWA’s efforts to develop its services and in adherence with the directives of the wise leadership, with the intention of reducing the number of visitors to DEWA offices by 80% in 2018.

“Tayseer supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to upgrade government services by simplifying procedures to save customers time and effort, and make them happier. It also supports the Smart Dubai initiative to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. We are pleased to announce the Tayseer service to facilitate bill payments by cheque using Emirates NBD’s cheque deposit machines, for all residential and commercial customers with one or more accounts. This reflects DEWA’s efforts to enhance its rate of smart adoption in all its services, while streamlining the process of paying bills, to reduce the number of visitors to DEWA’s customer care centres. This supports DEWA’s strategic objectives, and its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility, according to the best international practices and standards in service provision. DEWA works to ensure all stakeholders are involved in its operations,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“This new achievement reflects our commitment to continuously develop our services, while cooperating with all government and private organisations, to develop a smart government capable of providing smart, interconnected systems from anywhere at any time. This supports the Dubai Plan 2021, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

DEWA launched the Tayseer service based on our customer’s needs, to enhance their experience, and raise the quality of the services we provide.

Through this, we aim to enhance the quality of life in Dubai, to compete internationally,” added Al Tayer.

Tayseer service enables customers to pay their bills using cheques issued by various banks in the UAE through more than 200 Emirates NBD cheque deposit machines, saving the customer time and effort.

Customers are also able to make payments via DEWA’s smart application and website, through different payment devices, direct debit from their bank accounts, and others.