DEWA installs smart meters in Hatta

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has recently installed 3,392 smart meters - 1,849 for electricity and 1,543 for water - for various buildings in Hatta.

This latest installation is part of DEWA’s 'Smart Applications through Smart Meters and Grids' initiative to support the Smart Dubai initiative to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. It is also advances the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which includes a series of initiatives and projects to achieve ambitious social, economic and cultural goals for the future of this region.

"This achievement is a result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his contribution to the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which is part of DEWA’s strategic plan to automate its operations and develop the meter system to ensure competitiveness and excellence in its services. DEWA is currently replacing old mechanical and electromechanical meters with new smart meters. It has also implemented several smart procedures in electricity networks, and is using SCADA systems, and smart monitoring devices, as well as control and automation systems to provide electricity and water services to the highest standards of availability, efficiency, and reliability. By 2020, we will have over 1, 200,000 smart meters in Dubai," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"We have awarded a tender for the development, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance and installation of photovoltaic panels in 640 villas for UAE Nationals in Hatta. This is part of the Shams Dubai initiative to encourage building owners to install photovoltaic panels to produce electricity from solar power and connect them to DEWA’s network. We chose three out of the five companies who provided the most competitive bids. Etihad Energy Services Company, launched by DEWA, designs and installs these panels on the roofs of villas and government buildings. The stages of the photovoltaic installation project are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018," added Al Tayer.