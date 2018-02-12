DEWA makes progress on AED170 million water pipeline project

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has made significant progress on the extension of a 25km of major water transmission pipelines across various parts of Dubai. This maintains Dubai's position as a global hub for trade, finance and tourism, to provide a reliable infrastructure to meet the different requirements for development, and DEWA’s strategy to enhance the efficiency and reliability of water networks to meet the increasing growth of demand and water flow all over Dubai.

"DEWA strives to increase production and operational efficiencies, and increase the flow of water to meet the rapid growth and demand for water in several parts of Dubai, thus, contributing to the process of sustainable development," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

"The AED170 million project includes the extension of glass-reinforced epoxy, GRE main water pipelines, and remote control and monitoring systems. Approximately 23.4km has been implemented to date, which is 93 percent of the project. The project includes 17 sites to connect the main transmission pipelines, to increase water flow, ensure the continuity of water access, and raise the pressure in the network to support existing and future projects in those areas, thereby contributing to the efficiency of the network. The project is expected to be complete by October 2018," added Al Tayer.