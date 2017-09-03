DEWA progresses with Dh260m water project

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced that the authority has made progress in the supply, extension and commissioning of major water transmission networks, with a total length of 46 km, and a total cost of AED260 million, in various parts of Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Al Tayer said, "To date, approximately 13km, which is 30% of the project, has been completed. The project includes the extension of GRE main water larger pipe, to increase water flow between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road along Hessa street and Al Qudra road, and along the Jebel Ali to Al Hebab road towards Emirates Road in the areas between Dubai to Al Ain road and Al Qudra.

"The project also includes an extension of the main water pipeline at Al Lusaily up to the junction between Al Ain road at Jebel Ali and the Al Hebab road, and several other pipelines from Mushrif station and Al Khaleej road. This is intended to provide gravity-fed water, in case of emergency, and provide Al Reem, and other future projects on both sides of Al Qudra street, with water. This also meets the requirements of other water development projects in those areas as well," added Al Tayer.

"The project also contributes to increasing water flow in Al Warqa and Palm Deira, ensuring the continuity of water access, and raising the pressure in the network, to support existing and future projects," said Al Tayer, highlighting that the project is expected to be completed by May 2018.