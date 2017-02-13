DM enhances waste removal equipment fleet to cut big trees

Dubai Municipality has announced the addition of new equipment to its modern waste treatment equipment fleet. The new equipment will be used for cutting and chopping large sized agricultural waste generated by farms, public parks and foresters.

Using the equipment, trees will be cut into very small pieces to facilitate their use in a safe and environmentally friendly way by turning them into other material that can be used in new industries. The move is part of DM's keenness to achieve the highest levels of hygiene in the Emirate of Dubai.

Abdul Majeed Sifai, Director of Waste Management Department of Dubai Municipality, said that the new equipment is characterised by large-scale capacity, precision and speed in performance.

"It is an easy to use mobile unit, which can be operated through a mechanical device to enhance control. It has multiple smart safety measures to ensure stability in its movement, and has been designed to suit the needs of different activities in accordance with more precise approved environmental standards," he said.

Saif Al Marri, Director of Transportation Department, said, "The municipality has a cadre of qualified and trained technicians for maintenance requirements, and an advanced workshop with all the technical potentials and the necessary equipment to provide support for such equipment."