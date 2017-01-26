DP World to enhance cooperation with China

“DP World is holding talks and meetings with the Chinese government for more cooperation to fulfill the requirements of “One belt, One Road” initiative. It is a development strategy and framework, proposed by Chinese government that focuses on connectivity and cooperation among countries primarily between the People's Republic of China and the rest of Eurasia, which consists of two main components, the land-based "Silk Road Economic Belt" (SREB) and ocean going "Maritime Silk Road" (MSR).

This is why it’s important to cooperate with China and to develop our ports on the Silk Road.

China is building 6 new routes that will connect it to the rest of the world. Most of our ports and land and sea stations (77 ports and stations worldwide) are located on the routes that China is building as part of this initiative.

We will be able to provide the best services to the Chinese trade industry which will travel through its new network of maritime and land routes.

We at DP World have developed our business strategies to be able to cater for different logistic and shipping services at all stages”.



In an interview with Sky News Arabia bin Sulayem replied to a question about the impacts of Donald Trump’s trade policies by saying:

“There’s utter misunderstanding of Mr Donald’s statements around free trade. As a businessman he definitely knows the significance of trade and its role in developing the world economy. Trump talked about fair trade which necessitates the opening of all markets without expectations under fair terms. This perspective should be adopted and accepted by everyone”.

He was also asked about DP World’s performance in 2016 and 2017. He replied:

“DP World grew its revenues in 2016 against all odds. The gains of the first 6 months were more than $ 600 million. The company will announce the total revenues for 2016 next March.

Bin Sulayem added:

“Maritime trade is expected to improve in 2017, and DP World will probably do better”.