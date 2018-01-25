Du to recruit talented Emiratis during ‘Tawdheef 2018’

The UAE telecom operator, du, is set to unveil its many new job opportunities for UAE Nationals across a variety of key business functions within the organisation at ‘Tawdheef 2018’ in Abu Dhabi.

The annual event will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, from 29th – 31st Jan 2018.

Tawdheef is a leading Emiratisation and career development event for UAE nationals. It is a platform that brings together talented UAE nationals from all fields to meet and interact with officials of top organisations in the country.

