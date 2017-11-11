Dubai International Motor Show 2017 to attract over 100 industry players

The world’s leading automotive industry players are gearing up for the Dubai International Motor Show 2017, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14th to 18th November, as they look to leverage the Middle East’s enduring affinity with motoring and drive increased regional sales.

This year’s Dubai International Motor Show, the 14th in the biennial event’s history, has attracted more than 150 automotive manufacturers from every corner of the world.

"The 14th Dubai International Motor Show represents the perfect platform for major manufacturers and automotive suppliers to connect with thousands of potential buyers from across the UAE, wider GCC and beyond. It is testament to the strength and reputation of the show that the world’s major automotive players are coming back again; they can see the potential in this region as a timely counter to the generally cautious weathervane in other markets," said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Exhibitions & Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.

As IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, forecasts global light vehicle sales growth of 1.5 per cent this year to reach 93.5 million sold units, a report from Alpen Capital suggests that the number of passenger cars in the GCC is expected to grow at 5 per cent CAGR from an estimated 10.2 million in 2015 to 13.2 million in 2020.

Over the same period, new car sales are projected to hit 1.4 million by 2020 compared with 1.2 million in 2015. The same report forecasts that new car sales in the UAE will reach 267,000 by 2020, compared with 215,000 in 2015, while sales of new cars in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach 743,000 in 2020.