Dubai Investments breaks ground on ‘Mirdif Hills’ project

Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has marked the groundbreaking of the Mirdif Hills project, being developed by its real estate subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC).



The Dh3 billion Mirdif Hills, the only freehold project in Mirdif now, is a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development spread across 3.9 million square feet and equipped with 1,054 apartments – a mix of studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and duplex units, a four-star hotel with 116 rooms and 128 serviced apartments and a 230-bed hospital.



The groundbreaking ceremony was held onsite in the presence of Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments and Chairman of DIRC, Obaid Al Salami, General Manager of DIRC, company officials and representatives from the project contractors and consultants.



Khalid Bin Kalban said: “The sales of Mirdif Hills, launched in December, received phenomenal response from investors and end users, which is a great endorsement of not only the project features but also of Dubai Investments and DIRC’s track record. The Janayen and Nasayem Avenues were launched for sales in the first stage. With the groundbreaking ceremony, the Company is looking forward to driving the project to completion within the set timeframe.”



Being constructed in two phases, Mirdif Hills is expected to be completed from the Q4 of 2018.

DIRC has on offer attractive payment plans for the project, wherein investors can pay up to 50% during the construction phase and the balance on completion.