Dubai named candidate city for 12th WCC in 2021

Dubai has been selected as a candidate city for the 12th World Chambers Congress, WCC, in 2021, the largest international event of its kind attracting the participation of 14,000 chambers of commerce from 100 countries.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts were crucial to helping Dubai secure the nomination. The 12th WCC will be hosted in the Middle East or Africa, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Oman, Jordan and Iran among the countries that are bidding to host the event.

WCC has established itself as a world-class forum, gathering business and government leaders from around the world. The premier event provides a platform for chamber executives worldwide to share their best-practices, develop networks and discuss innovations, with the aim of transforming the future of business.

The World Chambers Competition is held on the sidelines of the WCC, with chambers from around the world competing for various awards. Dubai Chamber previously won the "Best Unconventional Project" Award during the WCC 2017 in Sydney for the Dubai Innovation Index, while it also took home the "Best CSR Project" award at the 8th WCC.

Dubai Chamber is currently preparing the bid for WCC 2017, which will be presented to the judging committee of the World Chambers Congress. The bid will include the proposed theme for the event, and showcase the emirate’s experience, capabilities, world-class infrastructure and other strengths which would make it an ideal host city.

Commenting on the announcement, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, said, "This nomination reflects growing confidence in Dubai as an attractive and global business hub which has made remarkable economic and social progress. The chamber will aim to showcase Dubai’s strengths and vision to the world, and organise a congress that will enhance the emirate’s reputation."