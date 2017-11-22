Dubai to host Airport Show in May 2018

The world’s largest annual aviation event, the Airport Show, will be held in Dubai from May 7th to 9th, 2018, and is expected to bring together more than 300 exhibitors from over 90 countries to showcase innovative and game-changing products to key decision-makers across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia aviation industry.

Commenting on the announcement of the event, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Patron of Airport Show, said, "The Middle East aviation industry is witnessing an exciting time with the region recording the second highest passenger traffic growth rate and continuing with its multi-billion-dollar airport expansion and modernisation programmes."

"Whether it is the latest scanning technologies, passenger experiences or robot baggage handlers, the region’s airports are investing in the latest of technology and concepts and stay ahead of competition. This exciting time in the industry will be reflected at the Airport Show 2018," he added.

The 18th edition of the show will feature two new co-located events, the Air Traffic Control Forum, and Airport Security Middle East, in addition to CAPA-Centre of Aviation Global Airport Leaders Forum, and Women in Aviation.

The show is supported by International Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai Airports, dnata, Contractors Association and Shipping and Cargo Logistics Group.

Global interest in Middle East aviation has remained strong given an excellent growth record. According to the International Air Transport Association, global passenger traffic results for 2016 Middle East carriers had the strongest regional annual traffic growth for the fifth year in a row at 11.8 percent, compared with the global average of 6.3 percent.

In Dubai, the planned US$32 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International airport will help accommodate that rapid growth with the ultimate capacity to handle up to 240 million passengers upon completion.