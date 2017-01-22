NBAD issues Global Investment Outlook 2017

The National Bank of Abu Dhabi, NBAD, has published its Global Investment Outlook, GIO, 2017, report, examining the trends and issues likely to dominate the global and regional economic and investment agenda over the coming year.

The report provides expert insight and guidance as to the risks and opportunities investors will need to consider in order to successfully navigate the evolving macro-economic landscape.

Alain Marckus, Director, Head of Investment Strategy, NBAD, said, "2016 was a year of considerable change and turbulence as markets absorbed a number of unique shocks.

We are optimistic about the economic and investment outlook for 2017 and expect both the global and regional economy to outperform consensus forecasts.

"In the GCC, we expect to see a strong supply of bonds and Sukuk, while the UAE and Saudi indices are also expected to demonstrate good performance, underpinned by improving oil prices and better liquidity."

Claude-Henri Chavanon, Managing Director, Head of Global Asset Management, NBAD, said, "We look forward to continued engagement with our clients in 2017, following a year in which our prudence and experience in wealth solutions and capital preservation paid off.

We believe that investors will be able to benefit from satisfactory-to-good investment returns in the current year by making sensible tactical moves as necessary while continuing a policy of diversification.

The trends we are anticipating this year could result in current consensus return expectations being exceeded. The GIO report underscores the importance of the correct asset allocation mix."