Emirates NBD becomes key sponsor of Dubai Shopping Festival

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and the organisers of Dubai Shopping Festival, has announced that Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, has become a Key Sponsor of the ongoing 22nd edition of DSF.

Emirates NBD is now part of DFRE’s list of regional and international Strategic Partners and Key Sponsors who are playing a major role to ensure the success of DSF 2017, which runs until 28 January under the theme ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD said: “Emirates NBD has a long-term association with DSF as part of our commitment to community initiatives and our support of the UAE government’s initiatives to drive tourism, trade and commerce. As the largest bank in the UAE, we are proud to partner with this landmark cultural and entertainment event as it continues to attract a record number of visitors and tourists from across the globe.

“We are particularly delighted to support this year’s Market Outside the Box, an event that encourages local start-up entrepreneurs to showcase their creative talent and emerging brands directly to their audience. We are also proud to support the upcoming Food Festival and look forward to a long and continued partnership with DFRE.”

Saeed Mohammad Measam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, DFRE, said: “Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, has been a strong supporter of DSF for many years, and we are pleased to welcome the bank to our family as a Key Sponsor of the festival’s 22nd edition. This is a partnership that speaks volumes of the excellent collaboration that exists between the government and private sectors in Dubai, as part of the common goal of further enhancing Dubai’s position as a year-round tourism destination, offering unique shopping options to visitors from around the world.

“DSF is undoubtedly one of the most iconic shopping festivals regionally and internationally, and as a result of this partnership, we can all look forward to the exciting promotions and activities that Emirates NBD has planned for the festival with the aim of making shopping in Dubai during DSF an even more rewarding experience. We are also pleased to have Emirates NBD as an active partner for one of DSF’s most popular events, the Market Outside the Box this year. The association with Market OTB ensures that Emirates NBD can have more direct interaction with DSF shoppers, while we value their expertise and support in further development of the event’s content.”

As the flagship attraction of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar, DSF is the world’s longest running festival of its kind, offering an array of citywide events, world class entertainment and numerous shopping opportunities and winning options for visitors and residents.