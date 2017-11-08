Emirates NBD begins operations in India

Emirates NBD’s, India-CEO, Sharad Agarwal; Group COO, Abdulla Qassem; Group CEO, Shayne Nelson; UAE’s ambassador to India, H.E Dr. Ahmed Albanna; Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, H.E Hesham Abdulla Qassim; LuLu Group Managing Director, Yusuff Ali M.A; and, Emirates NBD’s Global Head of Private Banking, Saod Obaidalla.

Emirates NBD, a leading bank in the region, has marked the commencement of operations in India with the inauguration of its first branch in Mumbai.

The Mumbai branch, centrally located in Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex, marks the bank’s fifth international branch outside of its UAE network. The branch will offer a range of services to corporate, SME and institutional clients including trade finance, treasury services, bilateral and syndicated loans in addition to supporting non-resident Indian customers looking for cross-border wealth management solutions.

Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD, said, "We are delighted to expand our footprint to India, building on the UAE’s strong historic, cultural and commercial ties with the country. As a key trading partner of the UAE and as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India represents an important and strategic growth market.

"Emirates NBD is the only UAE-based bank with physical presence across all of India’s important trade corridors from the Middle East and North Africa across to Asia and the United Kingdom and our aim is to be the bank of choice for Indian corporates and individuals looking to invest and do business in the MENA region."

Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in UAE and a third of Emirates NBD’s customer base is from India.

