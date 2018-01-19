Emirates signs agreement for 36 additional A380s

The Dubai-based Emirates Airline has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to acquire 36 additional A380 aircraft.

The agreement was signed this morning at the airline’s headquarters in Dubai by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, and John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The commitment is for 20 A380s and an option for 16 more with deliveries to start in 2020, valued at US$16 billion at the latest listed prices.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Ahmed said, "We have made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates. Our customers love it, and we have been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix. Some of the new A380s we have just ordered will be used as fleet replacements.

"This order will provide stability to the A380 production line. We will continue to work closely with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and onboard product, so as to offer our passengers the best possible experience. The beauty of this aircraft is that the technology and real estate on board give us plenty of room to do something different with the interiors."

John Leahy added, "I would like to thank Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed, Tim Clark and Adel Al-Redha for their continued support of the A380. This aircraft has contributed enormously to Emirates' growth and success since 2008 and we are delighted that it will continue to do so. This new order underscores Airbus’ commitment to producing the A380 at least for another ten years. I am personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates’ example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s."

The A380 is an essential part of the solution to sustainable growth, alleviating traffic congestion at busy airports by transporting more passengers with fewer flights. It flies 8,200 nautical miles (15,200 kilometres) non-stop and can accommodate 575 passengers in four classes.

The A380 is the world’s largest aircraft, with two full wide body decks, offering widest seats, wide aisles and more floor space.