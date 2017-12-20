Empower to supply Dubai’s Museum of the Future with 2,459 refrigeration tonnes of energy-efficient cooling capacity

  • WAM
Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider, recently signed a contract with the Museum of the Future to provide 2,459 refrigeration tonnes of district cooling capacity.

The agreement reflects the positive reception and increasing interest of the property sector in investing in environmental sustainability as a key factor to improve growth. It also underscores the economic advantage of adopting district cooling in real estate development.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, "A hub for the future of humanity is being built right here in Dubai. Providing the Museum of the Future with a sustainable cooling solution is in line with the UAE’s sustainability agenda and Empower will ensure that the air-conditioning requirements of the technology centre will meet the highest international standards."

