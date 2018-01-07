DEWA organises solar PV training as part of 'Shams Dubai'

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the 11th Solar PV Expert training for specialised consultants and contractors. A total of 378 engineers and technicians have received the Solar PV Expert Certification by end of 2017.

This is part of DEWA’s commitment to ensuring that the design and installation of solar PV (photo-voltaic) panels in buildings is done according to the highest levels of quality and international best practices. The training courses support DEWA’s Shams Dubai initiative, which allows customers to generate solar energy through the installation of PV solar panels over rooftops, and link them to DEWA’s grid.

DEWA also approved 69 contractors and 9 consultancy companies to implement Shams Dubai projects, in addition to registering over 100 manufacturers and over 700 pieces of equipment that have been made eligible for use by Shams Dubai.

"At DEWA, we are committed to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety across all our operations. We work closely with our partners to reach the best excellence and quality levels and ensure that all engineers and technicians are familiar with the latest approved technologies and standards and successfully implement them. This achieves the best quality standards in performance, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and security. That’s why, we offer this training programme for the accreditation of all those involved in the installation of solar panels in buildings, which includes study materials and practical applications covering the technical aspects. The programme also informs them about the technical requirements and safety standards and guidelines for the installation of PV panels on rooftops to produce solar energy and connect the systems to DEWA’s grid," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA has completed connecting solar panels to 548 residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, with a total capacity of 20.1MW. DEWA is working to increase this number to cover all buildings in the Emirate by 2030.

DEWA has confirmed the ease of installation of solar panels at homes and buildings, under the Shams Dubai initiative. The installation process starts with the customer contacting one of the consultants or contractors accredited by DEWA to study the possibility of installing the solar power system and suggest the best solution. The consultant or contractor then obtains the necessary approvals from DEWA. After completing the installation, they submit a notification to DEWA to conduct the technical inspection of the site and install the meter to complete the connection process.

To register for the training courses, consulting companies and contractors must nominate their employees and submit applications on their behalf through www.dewa.gov.ae/shamsdubai. The website provides information about the course, registration requirements, as well as a list of contractors and consultants registered with DEWA to install solar photovoltaic systems.