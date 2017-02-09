Etihad Airways announces launch of 'Runway to Runway'

Etihad Airways today announced the launch of “Runway to Runway,” a unique rewards program specially designed to support the fashion community’s international travel requirements.

Since announcing its fashion partnership with IMG in 2016, Etihad Airways has worked with the company and its fashion industry network to develop a bespoke membership program that offers specialized travel benefits. Runway to Runway members are eligible to receive discounts on airfare and other services; preferred corporate rates for business travel; discounted cargo rates; and special group travel rates when traveling for photo shoots, showing collections overseas or conducting business globally.

Patrick Pierce, Vice President of Sponsorships, Etihad Airways said: “Etihad Airways’ commitment to fashion has taken another step forward with the launch of Runway to Runway, a travel program delivering practical benefits to our friends in fashion.

“Last year, Etihad Airways became the first global airline to align with and support fashion professionals. Very few industries travel as much as the fashion industry does, spending tens of millions annually. Etihad Airways is an ideal brand fit for this jet-set industry that is ambitious, innovative and remarkable – all characteristics exemplified by Etihad’s world-renowned service and hospitality offering.”

Fashion industry members will also receive additional benefits in accordance with their Etihad Guest tier level:

Gold Status

- Gold status membership will be by invitation only, comprising select members of the international fashion community including editors, designers, models, photographers, stylists, bloggers, executives and other fashion devotees.

Gold status members receive:

- Lounge access for member plus a guest, additional 20kg excess baggage, and priority boarding and check-in

- Eligibility for complimentary upgrades and onboard Wi-Fi

Silver Status

- Members of the fashion industry can apply for silver status via Etihad.com/fashion

Silver status members receive:

- Lounge access and additional 10kg excess baggage

Guest Status

- Open to all fashion enthusiasts, Guest status members will receive fashion news, exclusive access to partner promotions, and be eligible for invitations to special fashion events including fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, Mumbai and Sydney.

As part of its global agreement with IMG, Etihad Airways supports 17 fashion events around the world annually. Since this partnership’s introduction in April 2016, the airline has helped designers, models and brands celebrate key milestones and reach new audiences all over the world with activations at New York Fashion Week: The Shows, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, Lakmé Fashion Week (Mumbai) and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, as well as MADE events in New York and Berlin.

To celebrate Etihad Airways’ ongoing support of the fashion industry and the launch of Runway to Runway, Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman and Lauren Santo Domingo of Moda Operandi will host a dinner for fashion designers, editors and influencers during New York Fashion Week.

- All guests at the dinner will be given Gold Status founding memberships in Runway to Runway, including complimentary Business Class flights to Abu Dhabi.

- The dinner will also celebrate an upcoming partnership between Moda Operandi and Etihad Airways which will invite select Moda Operandi designers to Abu Dhabi to support the designers’ business objectives in a key global fashion market, and elevate the fashion industry presence in the region