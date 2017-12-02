Etihad Aviation Group marks UAE’s 46th National Day

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) marked the occasion of the UAE’s 46th National Day with a series of activities across the globe.

It has become a tradition in recent years for the aviation and travel group to observe the birth of the nation with different programmes including staff celebrations at its headquarters and lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport, on flights departing Abu Dhabi, and across its social media channels. The EAG headquarters and Etihad Airways Centre in the capital will also be lit up with the colours of the UAE flag.

To commemorate National Day, the UAE’s national airline has launched promotional fares offering discounts on ticket sales to 46 destinations purchased between 26th November and 3rd December 2017, for travel between 7th January and 31st May, 2018. The airline will also offer a 46 per cent reduction in mileage redemption of a select products in the Etihad Guest Rewards Shop between 1 and 5 December.

Personal greetings will also be sent to Emirati members of Etihad Guest to mark the occasion The celebrations will also feature a specially aired video in which Manchester City FC’s leading players send a congratulatory National Day message to the people of the UAE.

On the other side of the world, the occasion will be marked with the screening of images of Abu Dhabi at Nasdaq Times Square for four hours on 2nd December.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, Etihad Airways’ staff will be wearing and distributing National Day scarves and pins to the airline’s guests, while soft toy camels will decorate the baggage halls.

Onboard celebrations will begin with cabin crew handing out greeting cards and National Day-branded chocolates to guests on flights departing Abu Dhabi.

The airline will also launch celebratory Snapchat filters to mark the special day.