GCC smart cities positioned to be leaders in wearable technology

Demand for seamless connection will drive wearable shipments to double by 2020, says a new Frost & Sullivan report prepared in collaboration with Gitex Technology Week.

Wearables are computing devices that can be worn as clothing or accessories, including smart watches, glasses, bands, cameras and clothing.

By recording, analysing, and communicating data, wearables can provide real-time contextual information to aid in decision-making and enhancing experiences.

Thanks in part to growing GCC demand for wearables, the global shipments of wearables will grow from about 90 million in 2016 to over 200 million in 2020, according to the report.

"Smart wearables will rapidly advance in technology to replace smartphones by 2020, and provide a gateway for seamless citizen interaction with the Internet of Things and Smart Cities," said Robert Scoble, a Silicon Valley insider speaking at GITEX Technology Week 2016.

"The GCC, with its Smart Cities in progress, is well-positioned to be among global leaders in demonstrating how wearables can be optimised for hyper-connectivity. Smart wearables can deliver an enhanced experience so far seen only in the realm of sci-fi films, especially in verticals such as healthcare, transportation, marketing, and retail," added Scoble.

The Middle East is a growing market for wearable manufacturers and distributors, thanks to high mobile penetration in the GCC region, according to the Frost & Sullivan report.

"Dubai aims to be one of the world's smartest cities, and wearable innovators will look to the city for how these can fully realise the potential of the Internet of Things.

"Gitex will be a showcase for how seamless connectivity can transform daily lives - across mobile operators, wearable developers, and startups," said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice-President, Exhibitions and Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre.