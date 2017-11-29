Is it time to change your phone?

There’s no better time to buy a new smartphone than right now – and here’s why…

Live smarter

Are you looking for something smarter than your average phone? The Huawei Mate 10 features the world’s first Kirin 970 – a dedicated neural network processing unit (NPU) – which is smart, incredibly fast, and responds to real-world situations instantly. Here’s a phone that learns from you to predict what you want to do, avoid power wastage and so much more.

Longer life

If you’ve had your phone for a few years, you may find that its battery life isn’t quite what it used to be. Both versions of the Mate 10 have a large 4,000 mAh battery so you can charge a fully depleted device with the power off up to 90% in just an hour.

Photo opportunity

Why have the burden of carrying an SLR with you when you can snap exceptional photos at every opportunity using your smartphone. The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both feature a Leica dual camera with SUMMILUX-H lenses and an aperture of f/1.6, as well as real-time recognition, Optical Image Stabilization, and AI-powered technology including the Bokeh effect. It’s everything you need for outstanding images with minimum effort.

Clever design

It’s important to have a phone that feels as good as it looks. The Huawei Mate 10 features a stunning new six-inch screen with an 18:9 display ratio, barely-there-bezel and HDR10 technology. As well as fitting snugly in your palm, this smartphone will dazzle you with its vivid colours and iconic design.

User-friendly

Whether at home or work, your smartphone needs to be the best for both worlds. The Huawei Mate 10 features an all-new, simplified EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0, which is fast, responsive and intuitive. From pad-like multi-column viewing in the office to easy projection for gaming fun, this smartphone is designed for business and pleasure.

For more information about the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, visit: consumer.huawei.com