Jaguar Land Rover to locate new headquarters in Dubai

Jaguar Land Rover Limited MENA will have its new regional premises in Dubai in yet a further testament the emirate's status as a global investment hub.

The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the emirate's integrated free zone technology park, broke the news after having signed a partnership agreement with the Jaguar Land Rover Limited Middle East and North Africa (JLR), the regional branch of Jaguar Land Rover Limited, to establish its new regional headquarters at the hi-tech park.

Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, and Bruce Robertson, Managing Director of JLR Middle East and North Africa, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from the two entities.

Set to comprise a training academy, an engineering testing centre and a customer relations centre, the project is scheduled for handover by Q1 2020. Once completed, the new premises will span a total area of ??14,000 square meters.

Aimed at equipping the engineering, technical and administrative staff across JLR’s network in the region with the skills and expertise required to maintain the high quality of service the company’s customers have come to expect, the academy will include a world-class training workshop and a training showroom for the sales force.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Alzarooni said: "Since its inception, DSOA has always embraced the latest innovations and technologies. Our partnership with JLR aligns with our goal of supporting the research and development of new mobility technologies, such as hybrid cars, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence for vehicles."

He added: "We have a long-standing relationship with Jaguar Land Rover MENA that joined the ranks of our partners in 2009. We welcome the company’s decision to expand its operations in the region through establishing its new regional headquarters and training academy at Dubai Silicon Oasis that testifies to the quality of support the hi-tech park provides to its business partners to help them achieve growth."

For his part, Robertson said: "We are delighted to launch our new regional headquarters in Dubai and proud to partner with DSOA, the leading promoter of technology and innovation in the region. We are confident that state-of-the-art regional office will enable us to add great value to our operations in the Middle East and North Africa."