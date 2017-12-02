Japan imports 24.2 mb of crude oil from UAE in October

Japan imported around 24.2 million barrels of crude oil in October 2017 from the United Arab Emirates, data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo showed.

This accounts for 26.7 percent of Japan's total crude imports in the month, the agency, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said.

Arab oil accounted for 74.442 or 82 percent of Japan’s petroleum needs in October.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 90.746 million barrels, the agency stated.