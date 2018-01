The price of Kuwaiti crude oil came down 63 cents Friday, settling at $65.40 per barrel, pb, compared to last Thursday's $66.03, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, oil crude price for the Brent Blend was down 70 cents to $68.61 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate, WTI, was also down 58 cents to $63.37 pb.