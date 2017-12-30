Mina Rashid receives four giant cruise ships simultaneously for first time

The cruise quay at Mina Rashid received four cruise ships simultaneously on Friday 29th December: Aida Stilla, Main Chef 5, MSC Splendida and Coasta Mediterrania.

This is the first time the port receives four cruise ships together on one day, which confirms its readiness to meet the growing demand in the cruise tourism sector and corroborates the emirate’s plans to target a million cruise tourists by 2020.

A total of 21,411 tourists and 3,849 crew were on board the ships.

The emirate of Dubai, turning into a major hub for cruise tourism, received 157 cruise ships during the current season 2016-2017 which started last October and will continue until next April.

This means a 18 percent increase compared to last season which received 133 cruise ships. The number of cruise tourists grew 15 percent to 650,000 in the 2016-2017 season compared to 516,47 in the last season.

Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO P&O Marinas and Executive Director Mina Rashid, DP World pointed out that receiving four big cruise ships on one single day indicates the Port’s ability to cope up with the growth in the cruise tourism in Dubai.

"The port can receive seven cruise ships simultaneously on a 1900m quay and capacity of 18,000 tourists through terminals 2 and 3. Cruise Terminal 3 is the biggest of its type worldwide with a capacity of 14,000 passengers and 125,000m2 of area" he added.