National Petroleum Construction Company wins ONGC contract for Ratna in India

The National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), part of Senaat Abu Dhabi, has won an Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract for 5 Well Platforms and Pipeline for Ratna field from ONGC as part of offshore oil and gas infrastructure development on the west coast of India.

This contract includes survey, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, load out, transportation, installation and commissioning of 5 well platforms (R12B-R10A-R9A-R7A-R13A) and associated pipelines and cables, and is of AED 1.2 billion (USD 327 million).

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of NPCC, said: "This contract is an endorsement of NPCC’s international capabilities. I am proud of the NPCC’s relationship with ONGC and is a testament of the good relations and economic cooperation between UAE and India, under the able guidance of the leadership of 2 countries."

Aqeel A Madhi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We have had a long association with ONGC. We have been working on offshore EPC projects for ONGC for over 35 years and are proud of our association with ONGC"

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO, said; "We are proud of winning this Ratna contract and my team will work on meeting client’s expectations, and delivering project to high standards of quality and safety."

NPCC has over 1200 Engineers based in its Engineering Centers in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and La Ciotat, capable of providing a full range of engineering solutions across all disciplines. It owns a fleet of 22 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its offshore operations, which can operate in depths from 10 meters to 2000 meters, and has fabrication yard in Abu Dhabi covering and area of 1.3 million square meters.

NPCC, a leading international EPC contractor, provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services to offshore and onshore oil and gas sectors, and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi with offices around the region. It was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1973. SENAAT, representing the government of Abu Dhabi, owns 70% and Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) owns 30%.