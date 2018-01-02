Nissan Electrifies Dubai International Motor Show with the World’s Best-Selling Electric Car

Following the appointment of Nissan as the Official Automotive Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, the Nissan LEAF was unveiled for the first time in the Middle East during this year’s Dubai International Motor Show. The Nissan LEAF, also known as the world’s best-selling electric car, sets a standard in the growing market for mainstream electric cars by offering customers vast range, advanced technologies and a dynamic design. With nearly 300,000 cars on the road, the Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach to changing the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. The three key aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility exemplified by the Nissan LEAF are Nissan Intelligent Driving, Nissan Intelligent Power and Nissan Intelligent Integration.

Headlining the Nissan LEAF’s Nissan Intelligent Driving technology are e-Pedal and the company’s heralded Nissan Safety Shield. e-Pedal is a key innovation that enhances the driving experience by allowing the driver the simplicity of starting, accelerating, decelerating, stopping and holding the car by using the accelerator pedal alone – a revolutionary innovation that can change the way people drive. Along with e-Pedal, the Nissan LEAF is equipped with a set of advanced safety technologies including Intelligent Lane Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication.

The focal point of Nissan Intelligent Power in the Nissan LEAF is the e-powertrain, which offers improved energy efficiency and increased torque and power output. The e-powertrain delivers an exhilarating, linear driving performance with a power output of 110kW, 38% more than the previous-generation Nissan LEAF. Torque has also been increased 26% to 320Nm, resulting in improved acceleration and boosting enjoyment even further.

In terms of Nissan Intelligent Integration, the Nissan LEAF also links drivers, vehicles and communities through the user-friendly NissanConnect feature and systems that share power between electric vehicles and homes, buildings and power grids. Using vehicle-to-home systems, the battery makes it possible to store surplus solar power during the daytime and then use it to help power the home in the evening. The customer can also recharge the battery in the middle of the night, when prices are lowest in some markets, and then use the electricity during the day to reduce energy costs. In some countries with vehicle-to-grid systems, Nissan LEAF owners can get incentives from energy companies to improve power grid stability by absorbing demand fluctuation. A newly designed interface on the Nissan LEAF smartphone app allows users to monitor the vehicle’s state of charge, schedule charging to benefit from optimal energy tariffs, find the nearest charging station, and pre-heart or cool the car before getting in.