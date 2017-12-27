Offshore seismic survey in RAK

Government-owned RAK Gas is currently undertaking an offshore seismic survey, it has been announced. The 70-day survey, being carried out by the survey vessel Polarcus Alima, began earlier this month and is due to be completed in February.

RAK Gas holds licences for oil and gas exploration over the whole of Ra’s al-Khaimah’s onshore and offshore areas.

The survey is being carried out on a 24-hour a day basis, with the remote sensing devices being streamed up to 3.25 nautical miles astern of the vessel. A special notice to shipping has been issued by the Harbour Master of Ra’s al-Khaimah Ports, warning them to keep clear of the survey vessel and three other ships involved in the survey.

Wholly-owned by the Ra’s al-Khaimah Government, RAK Gas is the sole supplier of natural gas for the Emirate. It owns 30 percent of the offshore Saleh field and also obtains natural gas for its Khor al-Khuwair plant from the Bukha and West Bukha fields, offshore Oman’s Musandam peninsula, and from the Umm al-Qaiwain offshore gas field.

The company also has overseas exploration interests in Egypt, Malawi, Somaliland and Tanzania.