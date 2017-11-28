Passenger traffic at DXB jumps 6.9% in October

Dubai International, DXB, welcomed 6.9 million passengers in October, according to the monthly traffic report issued today by operator Dubai Airports.

Passenger traffic at the DXB reached 6,865,296 in October compared to 6,420,208 recorded in the corresponding month last year, an increase of 6.9 percent. Year to date, passenger numbers at airport risen 5.9 percent to 73,433,846 compared to 69,366,094 recorded during the first ten months of 2016.

South America was the top region among markets with the highest growth rate of 39.9 percent, followed by Eastern Europe, 23.5 percent, mainly driven by Russia – where DXB connects passengers to 13 destinations, and Croatia, and Asia at 20.3 percent propelled by the growth on routes to China and Thailand. India remained the top destination country with 1,009,005 passengers, followed by the UK at 525,896 passengers, and Saudi Arabia with 407,262 passengers.

During the month, London was the top destination city out of Dubai with 327,400 passengers followed by Mumbai and New Delhi, with 219,512 and 184,754 passengers respectively.

Flight movements in October totalled 33,257 compared to 35,314 flights operated at DXB during the same month last year, a contraction of 5.8 percent. Year to date flight movements totalled 340,940, down 2.3 percent compared to 348,893 recorded during the first ten months of 2016. The average number of passengers per flight during the month was 213, up 11.6 percent compared to 191 recorded during October of last year.

DXB handled freight totalling 231,805 tonnes compared to 236,169 tonnes during October 2016, down 1.8 percent. Year to date cargo volumes as at the end of October reached 2,189,824, a growth of 2.9 percent compared to 2,127,589 tonnes recorded during the same period last year.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said, "The third quarter has begun on a very positive note for DXB and with the hub on track to achieve our forecast of 89 million passengers for the year, our focus will be on continuing to maintain customer service quality and overall airport experience."