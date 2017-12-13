Why HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro smartphones need to be on your wish list this holiday season?

Are you looking for the perfect holiday gift? Everyone loves to stay connected, so at the top of every wish list will be a mobile phone that is smarter, faster and crafted for everyday life.

Huawei has got it all wrapped up with the release of its new HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro. These groundbreaking new smartphones combine artificial intelligence technology, an exceptional camera, luxurious design and an outstanding battery life.

The first of its kind to use the Kirin 970 – a dedicated neural network processing unit (NPU) – the HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro models can run AI tasks faster and with less power than their rivals. These phones of the future can predict what you want, when you want it. Also, with the help of the NPU and Huawei's AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition, their rear cameras can identify what you're taking a photo of and adjust the image in real-time.

As well as plenty of clever AI, the phones’ dual camera has some exceptional hardware, including SUMMILUX-H lenses with an aperture of f/1.6 – everything you need for bright, sharp and accurately coloured holiday snaps. It has an all-new, simplified EMUI 8.0 based on Android™ 8.0 to make it more user-friendly, and a 4000 mAh battery with AI-powered battery management to last longer.

The Huawei Mate 10 has a 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display, while the Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a six-inch screen with an 18:9 OLED display. Also, with its combination of barely-there-bezel and HDR10 technology, the new HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are among of the most compact, comfortable and beautiful smartphones on the shelves.