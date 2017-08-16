696 seizures by RAK customs in H1

A total of 696 seizures of prohibited material have been conducted by Ras Al Khaimah Airport Customs Department during the first half of 2017, ranging between banned drugs, sharp tools, and restricted material, set to remain confiscated pending a release by departments concerned.

"RAK Airport Customs officers are keen to stand up to all smuggling attempts aimed at tampering with the security of the homeland," said Mohamed Karam Al Bloushi, Head of the Customs Centres Department, attributing the sustained successes attained by the department to "the Leadership's instructions to organise regular and advanced training courses for the inspection officers."

The latest of these courses is dubbed "Asas", Arabic for "Foundation", set by the department as a mandatory programme to be undertaken by all customs officers to hone their inspection skills, equip them with the latest state-of-the-art-technologies adopted in this area and ensure good conduct with passengers, he noted.

The organisation of such specialised courses reflects the endeavours of RAK Customs to develop and build the capacity of its human resources in relation to promoting and improving customer service, as well as fine-tuning and developing staff capabilities in different customs working areas, and keeping them updated in this regard, he added.