Abu Dhabi Police seize 4.2 million pills in drug bust

Police arrested two suspects with 4.2 million captagon tablets on a farm in the UAE. Abu Dhabi Police said on Saturday that the suspects, both from Arab countries, were arrested while attempting to smuggle the drugs, hidden under agricultural seedlings on a farm in the Emirates.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi Police's anti-narcotics officers, appreciating their adequate performance, their efficiency at thwarting the trafficking attempt, and their insistence on accomplishing the mission with great vigor, despite the various challenges they faced.

Al Sharifi said that the result was a painful blow to drug smugglers and dealers, adding that the operation achieved positive results averting the distribution of narcotics to members of society, especially young people.

The Director-General confirmed that Abu Dhabi Police's anti-narcotics operations have a consistent strategy that reflects the vision and determination of the wise leadership to combat all kinds of crimes that could impact the safety and security of UAE society.

Lieutenant Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Police Anti-Narcotics Department, said that they had information about the existence of two suspicious persons trying to promote captagon tablets for trafficking and selling.

He added that the two individuals were monitored until further investigations confirmed their intention to distribute the narcotics.

"The department coordinated with the General Directorate for Drug Control at the Ministry of the Interior, where a team was formed, and a security plan was established, leading to the arrest of the two suspects with narcotic pills in their possession.

"Following the arrest and interrogation of the culprits, the location of the narcotic tablets was determined as hidden on a farm in one of the nation's Emirates. Legal measures were taken to raid the site, where the drugs were found hidden and then extracted from under a large amount of agricultural seedlings," Al Dhaheri explained.