All Stars T20 Ajman cricket being investigated

The Anti-Corruption Unit of the International Cricket Council, ICC, is investigating a recent tournament that took place in Ajman, the Emirates Cricket Board announced today.

Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Spokesman, said; "The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is aware that the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently investigating the All Stars T20 Ajman, that took place in Ajman, UAE, recently. The ECB can confirm that it did not approve the staging of this tournament, and has advised the ICC accordingly."

Shaji Ul Mulk, Secretary General of Ajman Cricket Council, said; "Ajman Oval has been found to be in violation of the affiliation agreement with Ajman Cricket Council and conducting disapproved cricket. We had no option but to suspend the affiliation of Ajman Oval."

No further comment will be made at this stage, the ECB statement said.