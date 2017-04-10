Drugs mule caught at Ras al-Khaimah Airport

A national of an Asian country was detained by custom authorities at the Ras al-Khaimah International Airport for attempting to smuggle 115 capsules containing illicit drugs in his stomach.

Director-General of the Ras al-Khaimah Customs Department Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Al Mahrazi noted that the department is working to enhance its staff's skills through specialised training in reading body language, inspection techniques and use of advanced screening devices to detect illicit drugs and smugglers.