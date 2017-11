Dubai's Attorney-General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan announced that Nidal Eisa Abdullah, convicted of the kidnap, rape and murder of an eight-year old boy, has been executed today in Dubai after the Cassation Court rejected his appeal and upheld his death sentence.

The 50-year old Jordanian kidnapped the eight-year-old boy Obaida Ibrahim Sidgi Abdul Hadi from his father’s workshop in Sharjah, and raped and suffocated him to death.