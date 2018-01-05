Sharjah Police arrests 19 drug dealers

The Department of Narcotics Control of the Sharjah Police has arrested 19 people of Asian nationality for possessing 20 kilogrammes of heroin and crystal meth.

This announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday at the Sharjah Police headquarters, in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director-General of Police Operations, and Colonel Arif Hassan Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of the Sharjah Police, along with several department heads and other dignitaries.

During the press conference, the Sharjah Police stated that the suspects used social media to promote their banned substances among people in Sharjah and other emirates.

Brigadier General Bayat further praised the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of the Interior to combat the drug problem and reduce drug abuse, to protect society from this scourge.