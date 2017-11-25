Egypt hunts down terrorists responsible for mosque attack

The Egyptian Air Force has begun hunting down terrorist elements responsible for the terrorist attack which targeted worshippers during Friday prayers at a mosque in North Sinai.

The Egyptian army stated that a number of the terrorists involved in the massacre of Al Rawda mosque, which killed 235 people, were killed in air raids.

The military spokesman, Col. Tamer Rifai, said that the forces conducted air raids on vehicles involved in the attack, killing the suspects inside.

He also said that a number of terrorist outposts containing weapons and ammunition were also targeted and completely destroyed, adding that the Air Force continues to comb terrorist strongholds in search for the rest of the extremist 'Takfiri' cells in order to eliminate them.