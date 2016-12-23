Boxer Paul Spadafora stabbed brother, fought with cops

Pittsburgh police say former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora stabbed his brother during an argument then fought with officers who intervened.

Police say the 41-year-old Spadafora stabbed his brother Wednesday night and threatened police saying, "I'm gonna kill them." Police say they used a stun gun on him after he tried to throw something at them.

Spadafora was jailed on charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

His attorney, Phil DiLucente, says the holidays are "emotional for families." He says he'll comment before Spadafora's preliminary hearing Jan. 4.

Spadafora's once-promising career has been marred by arrests and convictions. He won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 when he was 23, but had to give up the belt after he was charged in a shooting.