Filipino national gets 5 years for ATM hacking scheme

A Filipino national has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for orchestrating a scheme that used hacked credit and debit card information to steal millions of dollars.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced Angelo Virtucio to 63 months on Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Virtucio and his associates illegally obtained credit card information mainly from computer hacking and debit card information from ATM “skimming” devices that read customers’ information off their cards.

Virtucio and others took the stolen data and encoded it onto counterfeit credit and debit cards, and a global network of “cashers” used the cards to make unauthorized financial transactions.

Authorities say the scheme monetized millions of dollars from the bogus cards.