Girl, 5, picked up dad's gun, shot self in head

An autopsy shows the shooting death of a 5-year-old Maine girl at her grandparents' home was accidental: The girl had picked up her father's gun and shot herself in the head.

The state medical examiner's office reached its conclusion Wednesday following the death of Elise Dorr, of Belfast, two days earlier.

Police say the .45-caliber handgun owned by her father, Todd Dorr, was in a backpack in a bedroom.

Todd Dorr told police he went to adjust the television and heard the gunshot as he moved across the room. Police say the girl retrieved the gun and was on the bed when the gun went off. The gun wasn't in a holster, and there was no gunlock.

No charges have been filed.

The investigative report will be reviewed by prosecutors.